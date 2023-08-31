Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Mitch McConnell Is Not 'Fit For Office'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) is not “fit for office” after McConnell on Wednesday appeared to freeze in front of reporters when asked if he would run for reelection in 2026.

“Severe aging health issues and/or mental health incompetence in our nation’s leaders MUST be addressed,” Greene wrote Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter.

This is the second time in recent months that McConnell’s health has worried the public and fellow lawmakers. In July, the 81-year-old froze mid-sentence while speaking to reporters, prompting his team to escort him away. McConnell later said he was “fine” and an aide said that he felt lightheaded and needed to step away.

The two incidents come after he suffered a concussion and rib fracture in March after falling at a dinner event.

Other Republicans have maintained that McConnell is fine. Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) told a reporter in July after the Kentucky senator’s first episode that he was just feeling lightheaded. Sen. Katie Britt (Ala.) told the same reporter in July that she didn’t have any concerns about McConnell’s health.

