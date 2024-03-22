PoliticsTwitterMarjorie Taylor GreeneMike Johnson

Social Media Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Attempt To Oust House Speaker

The congresswoman's actions on Friday toward Rep. Mike Johnson brought out the popular #marjorietraitorgreene hashtag.
David Moye
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resolution calling for the removal of Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) from the House speaker position on Friday probably won’t help her relationship with her congressional colleagues.

The Georgia congresswoman made the motion over the recent $1.2 trillion spending bill, which still awaits approval in the Senate to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Her action, which she claimed was “more of a warning than a pink slip,” inspired snarky social media comments from Republicans and Democrats alike, with some using the popular #marjorietraitorgreene hashtag.

Greene also took some heat from Fox News pundit Kayleigh McEnany, who was miffed that the congresswoman’s announcement kept the network from showing a video of “illegal immigrants rushing our border.”

McEnany said the network was set to play the video “about six minutes ago,” but griped, “you’re not seeing it right now, because, instead, we are talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

