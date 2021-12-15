Supercut Shreds Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Claim That She's ‘Against Hate’

Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) recent claim that she and other Republicans are “against hate” is thoroughly debunked in a new supercut.

Greene, in a video tweeted by The Recount on Tuesday, says she’s “heard a lot of conversation from my colleagues across the aisle about Islamophobia in America, which we… are completely against hate of any kind against anyone.”

But the montage then cuts to Greene’s previous anti-Islam remarks, from suggesting there is “an Islamic invasion into our government offices” to claiming “the Democrats are controlled now by the Jihad squad.”

Watch the video here: