PoliticsU.S. House of RepresentativesMarjorie Taylor GreeneHouse Republicans

Marjorie Taylor Greene Files 'Warning' Resolution Against Speaker Mike Johnson

The Georgia Republican stopped short of forcing a vote to throw out the House Republican leader.
Arthur Delaney
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

WASHINGTON ― Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) filed a resolution calling for the ouster of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Friday, but Greene stopped short of forcing a vote.

“It’s more of a warning than a pink slip,” Greene told reporters. “I’m not saying that it won’t happen in two weeks or it won’t happen in a month or who knows when, but I am saying the clock has started. It’s time for our conference to choose a new speaker.”

Greene and other far-right Republicans said they were furious with Johnson avoiding a government shutdown by moving legislation with Democratic votes.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot