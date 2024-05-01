Marjorie Taylor Greene Changed 1 Letter In 'MAGA' — And It Didn't Go So Well

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) inadvertently reminded people on Wednesday that the initials in the slogan “MAGA” can also stand for “Make Another Gaffe Again.”
The Georgia Republican was announcing plans to force a referendum on House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) next week.
The motion will likely fail since Democrats announced Tuesday they would block her attempts to oust the Speaker.
Although Greene acknowledged the motion won’t pass, she said forcing the vote will show voters that Democrats back Johnson, whom she claims just follows the direction of Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).
At one point during her press conference she attempted a move that probably sounded great in theory: She pulled out a blue and yellow “MUGA” hat ― for “Make Ukraine Great Again,” a riff on former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” ― and awkwardly placed it atop a poster of Johnson and Jeffries.
Yes, we know, pictures or it didn’t happen.
Greene was so proud of her performative hat trick that she posted video on X, formerly Twitter, with a note criticizing the “uniparty,” her term for elected officials who attempt to work together:
The Uniparty hates MAGA. They don’t want to Make America Great Again.
The Uniparty is MUGA. Make Ukraine Great Again.
Another forever war spending hundreds of BILLIONS of your dollars brought to you by Uniparty Speaker Mike Johnson.
Johnson doesn’t seem worried about Greene’s efforts or her hat collection. He basically responded to a reporter’s question about her with “Bless your heart,” a Southern phrase often used to politely insult people, and asking, “Is she a serious lawmaker?”
Meanwhile, Greene’s “MUGA hat” stunt didn’t get the reaction she probably expected based on the reactions from users of X, formerly Twitter.
For one thing, many people really liked the MUGA hats.
Others just doubled down on mocking Greene.