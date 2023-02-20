What's Hot

Nations Oppose Russian, Belarusian Participation In Olympics: Letter

After Centuries Of Stealing Land, The U.S. Govt Is Actually Inviting Tribes To Help Manage It

U.S. Ambassador Warns China Supplying Russia With Lethal Aid Would Be ‘Red Line’

Downpour Kills At Least 36 In Brazil, Cities Cancel Carnival

Turkey’s Hatay Province Struck By Another Earthquake

Beware: There's Such A Thing As Using Too Much Nasal Spray

1 Dead, 4 Wounded, After Shooting At New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade

Former GOP Official Predicts Fox News' Coverage Will Have Lasting Consequences

Don Lemon Taking Monday Off At CNN Following Nikki Haley 'Prime' Comment: Report

Can You Really Save The Planet With Your Food Choices? Here's What Experts Say

Michigan Students, Others Rally For Gun Control Legislation One Week After Shooting

The Skin Care Application Mistakes You’re Probably Making

PoliticsRepublican PartyMarjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Sparks Uproar With 'Treasonous' Presidents Day Tweet

The Republican governor of Utah slammed the lawmaker's rhetoric as "evil," while other critics accused her of calling for civil war.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has been accused of calling for civil war in a Presidents Day tweet.

“We need a national divorce,” the extremist Republican tweeted. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal goverrnment. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

It’s not the first time Greene, who vocally supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, has floated the idea of secession. In October 2021, she polled her Twitter followers on whether they thought the U.S. should “have a national divorce.” She was similarly condemned at the time.

Civil war broke out in the U.S. in the 1860s, after an alliance of southern states seceded in an effort to continue the legal enslavement of Black people.

Monday’s tweet attracted backlash from both sides of the political aisle. Utah’s Republican Gov. Spencer Cox slammed her rhetoric as “destructive and wrong and — honestly— evil.”

“We don’t need a divorce, we need marriage counseling. And we need elected leaders that don’t profit by tearing us apart,” Cox tweeted. “We can disagree without hate. Healthy conflict was critical to our nation’s founding and survival.”

Sharing Greene’s tweet, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) noted that “secession is unconstitutional” and no member of Congress should advocate for it.

Democrats, including 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), also denounced Greene’s rhetoric.

Others labeled the missive treasonous and traitorous. See some of the other reactions below.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community