Critics accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of calling for civil war with her latest controversial tweet.
On Monday, the conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker polled her 448,300 Twitter followers on whether they thought America should “have a national divorce.” She offered them three answers; “Yes, by R & D states”; “No, stay together;” and “Undecided.”
As of Tuesday morning, more than 50% of 13,892 respondents said the United States should divorce. Around 38% were against the idea and 10% were undecided.
Some commenters said Greene, a Donald Trump loyalist who has a history of pushing racist conspiracies, was inciting violence with her post. Others poured scorn on how the idea of a split, which was widely panned, would work.