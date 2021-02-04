Twitter Users Eviscerate Marjorie Taylor Greene's Non-Apology On House Floor

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s speech on the House floor Thursday was a whole lot of something, but it wasn’t an apology.

That is the consensus of Twitter users who watched the Georgia Republican’s 10-minute speech online and came away unimpressed.

Greene gave the speech not long before the House of Representatives was set to vote on whether to remove her from the House Education and Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee based on her long history of supporting violent and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

But while she claimed that her past social media posts “[do] not represent my values,” she didn’t actually apologize for them, saying only that she ”was allowed to believe things that weren’t true.”

RawStory noted that Greene’s non-apologetic apology didn’t explain why, if she didn’t believe QAnon theories after 2018, she shouted conspiratorial accusations at Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor David Hogg in 2019 and cited conspiracy theories on the House floor this year contending that she was being censored.

CNN’s Gloria Borger suggested that the lawmaker’s address wasn’t about making amends to people hurt by her comments ― which is, after all, the point of an apology ― but an effort to “make herself a ‘cancel culture’ victim in the Republican Party.”

Many Twitter users agreed that Greene wasn’t sorry at all.

Notably absent to me from Marjorie Taylor Greene's floor speech was anything specifically addressing her hateful bigotry, including against Muslims. As I've said before, she's proud of being anti-Muslim and posted videos of herself being a bigot: https://t.co/gAlmMmrm1F — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) February 4, 2021

So far MTG's apology has involved insupportable both-sidesing, lies, and blaming her situation on the distortions of media companies and "cancel culture." It is stunningly insincere and utterly inconsistent with every action taken or word spoke in her life to this moment. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 4, 2021

No one “allowed” this person to believe that school shootings are false flags and the Jews set fires and Nancy Pelosi should be shot. She just ... did. — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) February 4, 2021

I can’t tweet faster than she is lying. Expel her. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) February 4, 2021

“Only people who live in Qanon world and don’t trust outside sources of information can fairly judge Qanon” is how you end up on a radicalization cul-de-sac https://t.co/cx3XTxjCsb — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 4, 2021

Mitch McConnell was fine with Marjorie Taylor Greene when her name was Donald Trump. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 4, 2021

One woman who said she had past experience with Greene didn’t buy the congresswoman’s comments ― and brought receipts.

I'm just gonna leave this here again. https://t.co/fPf7R2gqcf — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) February 4, 2021