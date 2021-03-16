Marjorie Taylor Greene Tours Brooklyn Jewish Area After Charges Of Anti-Semitism

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who has been condemned by Jewish groups for peddling anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, reportedly got a warm welcome in Orthodox areas of Brooklyn, New York, on Monday.

Nachman Mostofsky, executive director of a Brooklyn Orthodox Republican group and the brother of accused Capitol insurrectionist Aaron Mostofsky, told The Forward that the Georgia lawmaker was invited for an educational tour of a Jewish school, matzoh bakery and kosher restaurant.

“Knowing the congresswoman for a bit now, she has been nothing but a friend and ally for our community,” Mostofsky told The Forward. “From government interference, education, religious freedom, we share what is commonly called Judeo-Christian values.”

“I really enjoyed the day in Brooklyn visiting with an Orthodox Jewish community and getting to see what’s happening in New York,” she told Newsmax host Greg Kelly later in the day.

Greene, a freshman lawmaker, was stripped of her committee assignments in February after her past embrace of racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories came to light. In a now-deleted 2018 Facebook post, she had wildly speculated that a space laser linked to a prominent Jewish banking family had started a massive wildfire in California.

Last month, the Republican Jewish Coalition called for Greene to be held accountable for her “deeply offensive behavior,” and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations said she “spread baseless hate against the Jewish people.”

Nachman Mostofsky attended the so-called Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6 before a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, the Forward noted. Mostofsky’s brother allegedly participated in the siege wearing fur pelts and a bulletproof vest.

Greene’s office did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment about her visit.

Watch Greene discuss her time in New York with Kelly at the 13-minute mark below.