Parkland Dad Tweets Video Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Harassing David Hogg

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, challenged Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on her stance against gun reform on Wednesday, tweeting out a video of her harassing a Parkland survivor.

In the video, Greene approaches David Hogg outside the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., walking behind him yelling questions about “gun laws that attack our 2nd Amendment rights,” which he ignores.

“The best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun,” Greene says at one point.

“Is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in?” Guttenberg tweeted, adding in a challenge: “I will answer all of your questions in person.”

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021

Seventeen children and adults were shot to death on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School after a former student opened fire with an AR-15. In the aftermath, a number of students, including Hogg, used the national spotlight to make emotional arguments for gun reforms that could help prevent such mass killings in the future. Guttenberg has also become a gun control activist.

In the 2018 video, Greene can be heard asking why Hogg had found so much support among young people.

“And how did you get kids ― why do you use kids? Why kids?” she says in the video.

Many of the Parkland victims, of course, were children themselves, and one month after the shooting, more than a million people across the country ― including hundreds of thousands of students ― joined them to protest the nation’s lax gun laws.

Survivors of the Parkland shooting have recently called for Greene to be removed from Congress over Facebook comments she made supporting a conspiracy theory about the tragedy, which posits that the massacre was not real, but rather a “false flag” to push for stricter gun laws.

The congresswoman won a runoff election to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional district after last summer, and was elected to Congress in November. She has been condemned by congressional Republicans for posting racist videos to Facebook and for supporting the QAnon conspiracy theory.