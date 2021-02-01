Tearful Parkland Mother Implores Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Find Your Conscience'

Linda Beigel Schulman, the mother of a Parkland, Florida, school shooting victim, pleaded Monday for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to disavow the lies about the attack that killed her son, teacher Scott Beigel, and 16 other people in 2018.

Later that day, Greene acknowledged publicly that the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was not fake.

“I miss Scott terribly and Feb. 14 is a really hard day,” Schulman told CNN, her voice breaking. “So, you know what, I do say to Marjorie Taylor Greene, ‘Please, you know what, find your conscience. You’re a mother. Man up or woman up ... and tell the truth. Tell everybody what you told me.’”

Greene has drawn widespread condemnation over her past social media activity in which she supported a slew of wild conspiracy theories. In some exchanges, she agreed with people who argued wrongly that the Parkland massacre on Feb. 14, 2018, was a “false flag” operation. A 2019 video has recently circulated showing her harassing David Hogg, a survivor of that shooting. She has refused calls for her resignation, claiming that the media is lying and that liberals are trying to censor her.

Schulman said in an MSNBC interview on Sunday that she had a conversation with the congresswoman over the weekend, in which Greene said she did not believe that recent high-profile school shootings had been staged. However, Greene declined to join her on air to disavow the conspiracy theories.

Mother of Parkland teacher Scott Beigel, who died a hero:



"I miss Scott terribly, and Feb. 14 is a really hard day. So, you know what? I do say to Marjorie Taylor Greene ... find your conscience. You're a mother, man up or woman up, whatever you want to say, and tell the truth." pic.twitter.com/f1PsUY2cp6 — The Recount (@therecount) February 1, 2021

Greene admitted shortly after Schulman’s Monday interview that the Parkland school shooting and others were real.

“These are not red flag incidences. They are not fake, and it’s terrible the loss that these families go through and their friends as well,” Greene said in a Monday appearance on MSNBC.

But the lawmaker still defended confronting Hogg, who has lobbied for gun reform since his classmates were killed.

“I looked at his age before I talked to him, found out he was a legal adult, and so that’s why I talked to him,” she said. “I told him you have no idea what you’re doing. These type of bills would leave Americans defenseless.”

In the 2019 video, Greene calls Hogg a “coward” for not responding to her questions and falsely claims that he received funding from billionaire George Soros (a common refrain in right-wing conspiracy theories).

There have been mounting calls to expel her from Congress or, at least, to strip her of her seats on the House Budget Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee.

Several parents of children killed in the Parkland and the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings have also spoken out about Greene, calling for her resignation.