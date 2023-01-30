Ex-Pence Aide Offers Gross Theory On Why Trump Won't Pick Marjorie Taylor Greene As Running Mate

An ex-aide for Mike Pence said Sunday that former President Donald Trump is too shallow to pick Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) as his running mate in 2024. (Watch the former aide’s comments below).

Olivia Troye, a former Pence aide on the White House coronavirus task force, gave her thoughts on Greene after an NBC News report detailed the Republican’s hopes of being Trump’s pick.

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon told NBC News that he talked with Greene about her ambitions; however, the Georgia lawmaker said Wednesday that she hadn’t spoken with him about it.

Troye told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that “unfortunately for [Greene], honestly, Donald Trump is a shallow human being.”

“And I don’t think she’s gonna meet the looks match for him,” Troye said. “I hate to say that to disparage another female, but we know how shallow this man is.”

Troye also told Capehart that the Republicans who are being “elevated and empowered are the crazies” in the party.

She said people should take Greene’s potential interest in vice president seriously, noting that Trump’s 2016 run was considered a joke prior to his win.

“When I watch people like Marjorie Taylor Greene say that they want to potentially be Madam Vice President someday under Trump, I don’t write that off,” Troye said. “I actually think that’s a very big concern.”