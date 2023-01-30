What's Hot

Anne Hathaway Went Viral For Dancing At Paris Fashion Week — And Twitter Can’t Stop Obsessing

Masked Man Wanted After Hurling Molotov Cocktail At New Jersey Synagogue: Police

'Jeopardy' Champion Calls Out 'Glorified Reality Show' And One Winner Isn't Happy

Barrett Strong, Motown Icon And 'Money' Singer, Dies At 81

Marie Kondo Admits Her Home’s A Mess Now ― And That Sparks Joy, Too

Alleged Paul Pelosi Attacker Shares Disturbing Regrets In Jailhouse Call

Trump: Police Beating Of Tyre Nichols ‘Never Should Have Happened’

'A Bear On Mars?' NASA Spots Trippy Phenomenon On Planet's Surface

Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles To Face Off In Super Bowl 57

Big Sean And Jhené Aiko Serenade Their Baby Boy With ‘I Know’ Duet In Adorable TikTok

Parents Of Tyre Nichols Accept Invitation To State Of The Union

YouTube's MrBeast Helps Out 1,000 Blind People With A Massive Gesture

PoliticsDonald TrumpMarjorie Taylor Greene2024 elections

Ex-Pence Aide Offers Gross Theory On Why Trump Won't Pick Marjorie Taylor Greene As Running Mate

The former aide's comments come after a recent report suggested that Greene is ambitious about being Trump's choice for vice president.
Ben Blanchet

An ex-aide for Mike Pence said Sunday that former President Donald Trump is too shallow to pick Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) as his running mate in 2024. (Watch the former aide’s comments below).

Olivia Troye, a former Pence aide on the White House coronavirus task force, gave her thoughts on Greene after an NBC News report detailed the Republican’s hopes of being Trump’s pick.

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon told NBC News that he talked with Greene about her ambitions; however, the Georgia lawmaker said Wednesday that she hadn’t spoken with him about it.

Troye told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that “unfortunately for [Greene], honestly, Donald Trump is a shallow human being.”

“And I don’t think she’s gonna meet the looks match for him,” Troye said. “I hate to say that to disparage another female, but we know how shallow this man is.”

Troye also told Capehart that the Republicans who are being “elevated and empowered are the crazies” in the party.

She said people should take Greene’s potential interest in vice president seriously, noting that Trump’s 2016 run was considered a joke prior to his win.

“When I watch people like Marjorie Taylor Greene say that they want to potentially be Madam Vice President someday under Trump, I don’t write that off,” Troye said. “I actually think that’s a very big concern.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community