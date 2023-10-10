What's Hot

Critics Skewer Marjorie Taylor Greene's Self-Awareness In Her Tweet

The far-right House member made a questionable declaration on X.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tweet on Monday that “I will always put PEOPLE OVER POLITICIANS” got critics to disagree in a hurry.

Many on X wrote that a certain four-times-indicted politician who’s running again for president is often her priority. And that her idea of “people” seems narrow at times.

The far-right Georgia Republican’s statement, along with a photo mosaic of her in action, probably won’t be the last of her slogany posts as the 2024 election nears.

But this could be one of the more disputable ones.

