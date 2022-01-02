Marjorie Taylor Greene's Personal Twitter Account Permanently Suspended

The personal twitter account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been permanently suspended for violating the social media site's COVID-19 misinformation policy, the company said Sunday. Win McNamee via Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account has been permanently suspended after repeatedly violating the social media site’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, the company said Sunday.

The far-right Georgia Republican got the boot following what was her fifth suspension from the social media platform, resulting in her permanent removal under Twitter’s COVID-19 policy guidelines.

“We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told HuffPost.

A separate Twitter account that Greene uses in relation to her congressional role, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, remained active as of Sunday.

Greene fired back at Twitter on Sunday, calling it “an enemy to America.”

“That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies. They can’t successfully complete a Communist revolution when people tell the truth,” she said in a statement.

Greene’s personal Twitter account was last suspended for a week in August, when she tweeted that COVID-19 vaccines were “failing” and that “the FDA should not approve the covid vaccines.”