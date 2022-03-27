Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Off In Homophobic Rant Against Pete Buttigieg

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) went on a twisted rant at Donald Trump’s rally in Georgia Saturday telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, to “stay out of our girls bathrooms.”

“You know what?” Greene asked the crowd in Commerce, starting off her bigoted rant. ”Pete Buttigieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycle, and he and his husband can stay out of our girls bathrooms. Yup.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on a strange rant about Pete Buttigieg and says he “can stay out of our girls bathroom” pic.twitter.com/mflOliqc5R — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2022

While Greene’s rant was clearly motivated by hate, it is unclear which bigoted conspiracy theory she was drawing on in her attack of the Transportation Secretary and his husband, who are gay.

Greene has been a vocal opponent of transgender people using the bathroom according to their gender identity. Pete Buttigieg is not transgender, though that didn’t seem to stop Greene from lumping him into her general anti-LGBTQ comments.



Greene also attacked collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas, who is a trans woman, misgendering her while she yelled.

In addition, Greene took the opportunity to bash Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as “the Death Star” from the “Star Wars” franchise. But she bungled her sci fi references. Abrams just had a cameo in the Season 4 finale of “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Greene also warned that she’s “coming” for Georgia voters who have filed a complaint to block her reelection because of her role in last year’s insurrection, which they argue disqualifies her. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, passed after the Civil War, states that no person may hold political office who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” or “given aid or comfort” to the nation’s enemies.

Following her speech, Rolling Stone slapped down Greene, who was recently a key speaker at a white nationalist conference, as a “professional bigot.”

Wait, Pete and his husband want to put electric vehicles in girls' bathrooms?



I'm confused. — The Nicest Boy on this Website and App (@bikivindaloo) March 26, 2022

@SecretaryPete Buttigieg has more class in the tip of his pinkie finger than this woman! People in NWGA are DONE with her meanness and attention-seeking, even staunch Republicans. I am the Democratic candidate who can get Dem voters fired up without scaring our GOP neighbors. https://t.co/8Eyzzh3t4m — Wendy Davis (@WendyforUS) March 27, 2022

MTG’s disgusting remarks against Pete Buttigieg are not that surprising. Homophobia and homophobic myths about gay men as predators did not go away with marriage equality. — Viking Hobbit (@dandelionscott) March 27, 2022