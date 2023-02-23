Ex-Bush Aide: This Common Hot Take On Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A Huge Mistake

Peter Wehner, a former senior aide to President George W. Bush, warned in a new essay why he believes it’s “unwise” to write off far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) as “an outcast, a fringe figure, deranged but isolated.”

Greene is now “a confidante” of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Wehner noted in a column for The Atlantic.

And the extremist Republican’s call this week for a “national divorce” is “giving voice to a widespread and growing sentiment” in the GOP, he added.

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a "national divorce." One element of her proposal would see Democrats banned from voting for five years if they moved to a red state. via Associated Press

“MAGA Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene have added calls for secession to their corrosive lies about the 2020 presidential election,” he wrote. “More incendiary and treacherous claims will follow.”

“Greene and McCarthy—one crazed, the other cowardly—embody a large swath of the modern-day GOP,” Wehner concluded. “Any party that makes room for seditionists and secessionists is sick and dangerous.”