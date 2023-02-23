What's Hot

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In March

‘Confused’ Supreme Court Justices Seem Wary Of Opening Lawsuit Floodgates On Website Operators

Even Laura Ingraham Shoots Down Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'National Divorce' Idea

Senate Leader Blasts Rep. Kevin McCarthy For Granting Jan. 6 Video Access To Tucker Carlson

Parents On TikTok Draw Instant Backlash For Potentially Dangerous Disney Hack

‘Last Of Us’ Fan Points Out A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Starbucks Cup-Style Mistake

Police Solve Teacher's 1971 Cold Case Murder Using Discarded Cigarette Butt

Bette Midler Reveals The Surprising Reason She Turned Down 'Sister Act'

More Fake Active Shooter Threats Prompt Real Police Response Around The Country

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Donald Trump Jr.'s Sad Accidental Confession About His Father

Detective: Colorado Springs Club Shooter Ran Neo-Nazi Site

20 Governors Form Alliance To Defend Abortion Access

PoliticsMarjorie Taylor GreenePeter Wehner

Ex-Bush Aide: This Common Hot Take On Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A Huge Mistake

Peter Wehner made a worrying prediction about what's to come from the "crazed" Georgia Republican.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Peter Wehner, a former senior aide to President George W. Bush, warned in a new essay why he believes it’s “unwise” to write off far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) as “an outcast, a fringe figure, deranged but isolated.”

Greene is now “a confidante” of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Wehner noted in a column for The Atlantic.

And the extremist Republican’s call this week for a “national divorce” is “giving voice to a widespread and growing sentiment” in the GOP, he added.

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a "national divorce." One element of her proposal would see Democrats banned from voting for five years if they moved to a red state.
Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a "national divorce." One element of her proposal would see Democrats banned from voting for five years if they moved to a red state.
via Associated Press

“MAGA Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene have added calls for secession to their corrosive lies about the 2020 presidential election,” he wrote. “More incendiary and treacherous claims will follow.”

“Greene and McCarthy—one crazed, the other cowardly—embody a large swath of the modern-day GOP,” Wehner concluded. “Any party that makes room for seditionists and secessionists is sick and dangerous.”

Read Wehner’s full essay here.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community