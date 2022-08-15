Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Bizarre New Theory On Why White Men Love Porn

Conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) says white men are turning to porn and video games because discrimination has left them with few other options.
“I believe that white men are the most persecuted identity in America,” she told a young podcaster. ”[Young white men] are put bottom on the list of so many things.”
She complained that “white men are passed over for any kind of promotion or even for being hired in the job place.”
That gripe is not backed by the data.
However, Greene claimed this has left white men “lost” and feeling “hopelessness,” as well as to young white men living in broken homes.
“They spend time, hours and hours, alone which is ― what do they do with their time when they’re alone?” she said, adding that they don’t work or play sports. “Which turns them to all kinds of bad things: Porn on the internet, reading crazy stuff in chatrooms and God knows who’s in there and saying what they’re saying, a lot of time playing video games.”
She then rambled on about transgenderism, feminism, a plot to depopulate the planet, teachers, ADHD treatments and antidepressants.
“Then we see them go and do these horrible things, unthinkable things, school shootings, or shootings out in public,” she said. “It is a failure of our society that these things are happening.”
That’s a lot to unpack ― but many on Twitter couldn’t get past her strange new explanation for porn: