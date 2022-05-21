Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) tweeted about being president and received widespread mockery in response.

On Friday, Greene vowed “if I were President right now” she’d “rip the noose off American businesses & reward people who work” and “radically deregulate, incentivize, and build 100% confidence in our country’s businesses - large and small to unleash and rebuild the power of the American economy.”

If I were President right now, I’d rip the noose off American businesses & reward people who work.



I would radically deregulate, incentivize, and build 100% confidence in our country’s businesses - large and small to unleash and rebuild the power of the American economy.



1/2 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 20, 2022

In a second tweet, Greene boasted her actions “in a very short time” would see America “dominate the world’s economy and cripple our enemies ability to wage war against other countries.”

“Russia would be broke. China’s fake fragile economy would fail,” she wrote. “And hard working Americans would be wealthy, successful, & happy.”

In a very short time, America would dominate the world’s economy and cripple our enemies ability to wage war against other countries.



Russia would be broke.



China’s fake fragile economy would fail.



And hard working Americans would be wealthy, successful, & happy.



2/2 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 20, 2022

Some critics slammed Greene’s posts for being very low on detail.

Others shuddered at the thought of the conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker, who was stripped of her House committee assignments over her violent rhetoric, one day moving into the White House.

First executive action: Find and dispose of those Jewish space lasers starting all the fires — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) May 20, 2022

Deregulate businesses... except Disney, Google, Twitter, Delta, DirecTV, Coca Cola, Major League Baseball, OB/GYN practices, Seuss estate, Hasbro, etc. https://t.co/a3sz9dkR8p — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) May 20, 2022

No one read past the first six words because they were laughing too hard. — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) May 20, 2022

If Marjorie Taylor Greene were president? You’re not going to serve more than one term, let alone become president. https://t.co/dL7JoaWXYH — Allen Glines (@AllenBGlines) May 20, 2022

BREAKING: Coffee immediately shoots out of noses all across America as Marge starts tweet with “If I were president right now…” pic.twitter.com/IvLO8nzW0c — angryANGRYGoat 🤘🐐 (@Rob_roborob) May 20, 2022

The geopolitical and economic wizard has spoken now.



Some of us have been around long enough to know what corporations do to our health, our environment, and our wallets when they’re deregulated. — Bipporip (@Bipporip) May 20, 2022

I find the word noose an interesting choice of words marj — Brenda 🇺🇦 🌻 (@dollfinswimmer) May 20, 2022

If an were class president, I’d abolish homework, we’d have pizza everyday in the lunch room and all the drinking fountains would dispense chocolate milk. https://t.co/4By7k3SSDn — Pictures of Nixon (@picturesofnixon) May 21, 2022

And if I was queen of the universe mountains would be made of chocolate and snow would be marshmallow crème. — susan superfly (@superMEGAfly) May 20, 2022

MTG has done absolutely no work since being elected.



No committees.



No worthwhile bills introduced.



Votes no on everything just to do it.



and she's talking about rewarding people who work. pic.twitter.com/P7QzuEBzT6 — Franklin Furtz (@furtz_frank) May 20, 2022

Yet you tell us nothing about your actual plan to make this happen. To be president though, you’d have to get a majority of people to vote for you. Also, no one is stopping companies from rewarding their employees. They simply don’t do it. — Sheylynne Miller (@gatorvet98) May 20, 2022

Everyone stopped reading at “If I were president now” and are gasping for air pic.twitter.com/3j5XkU1JKI — Jardani (@jardani_w) May 20, 2022

Oh god, thinking of you as president might have registered on the seismic scale from a collective shudder. — Mark Earl 🌻 (@MarkLEarl) May 20, 2022

Way to highlight all the things you would accomplish with out listing any plan on how you would do any of this. Keyword that sticks out: “radical” — Hello Nothing (@HelloNothing543) May 20, 2022

