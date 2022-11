Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wrote on Twitter Thursday that “our enemies are quacking in their boots,” and Twitter users flocked to ridicule her.

Greene, who was reelected this week, got her ducks in a row by issuing a follow-up tweet that properly spelled “quaking.”

But by then she was already a sitting duck.

