MTG Constituent Compares Rep. To The Woman Who 'Got Emmett Till Killed'

A Georgia voter just put Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) on blast for making “reckless” comments about Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.)

The conservative darling has recently come under-fire for calling Bowman “aggressive” and claiming she felt threatened after a confrontation on the steps of the Capitol last month ― comments which many have called a racially-charged dog whistle.

A Greene constituent took her to task during a recent town hall-style event in Georgia, which ex-GOP official Ron Filipkowski shared in a Twitter video on Saturday.

Pointing out the dangerous implications of Greene’s accusations, the voter asked, “Do you know who Carolyn Donham is?”

Marge Greene has a heated confrontation with a constituent at her Town Hall after she says Marge’s comments about Rep. Jamaal Bowman were the same as those said by a white woman that got Emmett Till murdered. pic.twitter.com/Z7J63vs0Qx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 3, 2023

“She was the woman who said that Emmett Till looked at her the wrong way, or said something to her, the way you did Jamaal Bowman...” she explained.

While Greene supporters interrupted the voter with boos, she didn’t back down, telling the crowd, “Would you be quiet? I have the right to say what I want to say.”

“I think you’re reckless,” she continued. “I think you’re reckless. You had no business saying, ‘Oh, he’s so big. Oh, I feel so, like, he’s gonna hurt me.’”

“It’s the same thing Carolyn Donham said that got Emmett Till killed, and that was reckless, and you did a reckless thing. And if anything happens to Jamaal Bowman, it’s going to be on your hands,” she went on.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to the press after passing a bill on the debt ceiling on May 31. Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Greene seemed defensive in her response, telling the constituent, “Let me ask you, were you in New York when he stood outside my car… and he brought a crowd around me? Were you there?”

“No, you were not in New York City when that happened. It’s on video, it’s on video, and you may watch the video. And you can see how he cussed. That’s wrong. This isn’t about skin color. I refuse, I refuse for you to do that.”

Bowman previously called Greene’s comments a clear case of stereotyping.

Last month, he told the press, “Unfortunately, this country has a history of characterizing Black men who are outspoken, who stand their ground, and who push back, as being threatening or intimidating.”