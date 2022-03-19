Marjorie Taylor Greene Blows Up At Reporter Challenging Her On Putin, Ukraine

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) erupted at a reporter on Friday who questioned her on her apparent support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and her attacks on Ukraine.

“You can just stop,” she snapped at Axios reporter Andrew Solender when he asked if her comments and actions “represent a sympathy for Russia and the Kremlin” in its invasion of Ukraine.

“I don’t have any sympathy for Putin and Russia,” Greene insisted. “So you can take your pro-Putin garbage and can take it somewhere else.” She also called the Russian leader “murderous.”

Marge Greene loses her cool and snaps at a reporter this morning trying to ask about her Russia comments. pic.twitter.com/G3N2C6IAIK — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 18, 2022

But just last month, Greene was a key speaker at a white nationalist conference where Russia was given a post-invasion “round of applause” and the audience chanted Putin’s name.

She has also attacked “neo-Nazis” in Ukraine, parroting Putin’s broad characterization of the country in a vain attempt to justify his invasion.

Hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implored U.S. Congress on Wednesday for more help battling Russia’s devastating invasion, Greene indicated in a video on Facebook that “both sides” were responsible for Russia’s military assault on a sovereign nation.

Putin is targeting and slaughtering civilians in a brutal unprovoked war against Ukraine, a sovereign democratic nation.



Only the Kremlin and their useful idiots would call that “a conflict in which peace agreements have been violated by both sides.”



pic.twitter.com/Ld9WomOStd — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 17, 2022

She also challenged Ukraine’s legitimacy, claiming on Facebook that Ukraine’s 2014 revolution was a U.S.-backed coup and that its current government “only exists because the Obama State Department helped to overthrow the previous regime.”

Greene was one of only eight Republicans in the House on Thursday to vote (in a 424-8 tally) against legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.