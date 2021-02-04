GOP Reportedly Gives Marjorie Taylor Greene Standing Ovation In Closed-Door Meeting

It happened Wednesday during a closed-door meeting that The Hill described as “heated” in which Greene apologized for some of her past controversial remarks.

The gathering came after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) met with Greene about her long history of supporting violent anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. McCarthy condemned Greene’s views, but declined to hold her accountable for her words.

During the House GOP conference meeting, Greene admitted her curiosity about what she called “Q” was a mistake and said she had learned a lesson about what to put on social media, The Hill reported, siting two unnamed sources who were in the room.

Greene denied speculating on Facebook that a prominent Jewish family started a devastating California wildfire via a laser beamed from space, even though there are photos of the now-deleted post. She didn’t back down from claims that mass school shootings were staged and insisted she knew that from personal experience.

Some members of the GOP caucus reportedly gave Greene a standing ovation when she finished speaking.

Though Greene was reportedly apologetic in the closed-door session, she said nothing publicly to soften her outrageous past statements. The Hill reported she told the GOP caucus nothing she could do would ever satisfy the media or Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) on Wednesday condemned McCarthy’s unwillingness to take any action against Greene with a statement accusing him of turning the GOP into the QAnon party. The Democratic leader tweaked him further by referring to him as “Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Q-CA).”

The House is scheduled to vote later Thursday on whether to remove Greene from her assignments to the education and budget committees.