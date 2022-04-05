Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Condemned For One Of Her Vilest Tweets Yet

Conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) faced fierce backlash on Monday for a vile attack on three fellow Republicans.
Greene used her congressional account to tweet the baseless accusation that GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine) and Mitt Romney (Utah) are “pro-pedophile” because they said will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. During Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings, GOP lawmakers falsely accused Brown of being lenient when it came to cases involving child porn.
Greene’s personal profile was nixed from Twitter in January for repeated violations of the service’s coronavirus misinformation policies. Critics claimed to have reported her latest outrageous post to the platform.