People Sure Think Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Admitted To A Crime On Live TV

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) raised eyebrows with a claim she made during a TV interview on Thursday evening.
Greene said she read a document inside a SCIF ― a sensitive compartmented information facility ― related to bribery allegations Republicans have made against President Joe Biden but have yet to provide evidence for.
Then, she described that document while speaking to Laura Ingraham on Fox News:
Greene said the document was “unclassified,” but a SCIF is typically used only for very sensitive information. Lawmakers generally must check all electronic devices before entering, and cannot take notes while inside.
And usually, information revealed in the SCIF can’t be repeated outside of it.
But Greene ―a conspiracy theorist and close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) who has called for a “national divorce” and spoke last year at a white nationalist event ― said she copied as much as she could once she left the SCIF.
“This is a document that all of America should be able to see, but the FBI is stonewalling us and they would only let us see it in a SCIF,” she said. “Well what I did after reading the document is I made notes when I walked out and I went up to the table.”
She held up those notes to the camera.
“I wrote down everything that I had just read so that I could come out and tell the American people what I read,” she said.
Her critics were baffled by what seemed like a confession.
Mark Zaid, an attorney who specializes in national security, tweeted:
Others also chimed in ― and some were even more blunt: