‘Insane And Treasonous’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed Over ‘Seceding’ Message

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was called out on social media on Monday after she gave secession yet another shout-out.

“If the Biden admin refuses to stop the invasion of cartel led human and drug trafficking into our country, states should consider seceding from the union,” wrote Greene, a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Advertisement

She also called Biden’s border policies “traitorous” in her message on X (formerly Twitter), which she posted on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Greene has made similar calls in the past.

On President’s Day, she called for a “national divorce”

“We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this,” she wrote in a post that many Democrats and Republicans alike united to condemn.

She later said she called for a national divorce so that Republicans could have “our own safe space,” adding that those newly divorced red states could then forbid Democrats who move there from voting for five years.

Greene also raised the issue in 2021, asking in a Twitter poll if America should “have a national divorce.”

Advertisement

Despite that, McCarthy has remained in Greene’s corner.

“I will never leave that woman,” McCarthy told a friend, the New York Times reported earlier this year. “I will always take care of her.”

Critics slammed her latest call for states to “consider seceding from the union”:

There’s nothing like this insane and treasonous member of Congress advocating for states to secede from the union on 9/11. She should be stripped of all her committees and resign immediately. https://t.co/lOrlPoo9lj — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) September 11, 2023

TTM … Traitor Trash Margie … wants officials in North Carolina to violate the state constitution and she advocates to remove “United” from “United States.” It’s a disgrace that taxpayers are forced to subsidize lowlife scum working to destroy America. https://t.co/IRseiQGFUO pic.twitter.com/fLmOjlXTUT — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMorrisDavis) September 11, 2023

Advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene talking about secession on the #911Anniversary is the least surprising thing you’ll see today. #NeverForget https://t.co/2aFWOGuE0q — WTFUSA😒 (@dudeonthebay) September 11, 2023

I understand she says outrageous and idiotic things to get attention.



But it’s unacceptable for a serving member of congress to recommend secession.



Instead of rolling our eyes at her antics, we need accountability.



She took an oath of office, and just trashed it. https://t.co/lPqsbg3yDg — scotch scoville (@scovilleunits) September 11, 2023

Alternatively, hear me out, maybe Congress could do its job--i.e. get real about immigration and update/reform our dysfunctional system for the first time in 37 years. https://t.co/ykCt1WAQFk — Jill Lawrence (@JillDLawrence) September 11, 2023

Can some credible GOP candidate with resources and real cachet in this district please primary this lady and get her out of there? https://t.co/vKgBfKb7pw — Liz Mair (@LizMair) September 11, 2023

I just...I just don't understand what's happening here.



Is a sitting member of Congress, encouraging civil war? https://t.co/35qJ7NL7pU — Davon (@davonmagwood) September 11, 2023

Advertisement

Does the Gentlelady from Georgia need to be reminded of how that turned out the last time it was tried? https://t.co/vCGaqryh0R — Patt "Bluechecked" Morrison (@pattmlatimes) September 11, 2023

i can’t imagine the right wing response if aoc or ilhan omar made this suggestion on this specific date…. https://t.co/UBG23mxIGt — Ryan Nagle (@CoachTA13) September 11, 2023

When a member of Congress calls for secession doesn't that disqualify them from holding office? https://t.co/IMD1LMwwRf — Howie Klein (@downwithtyranny) September 11, 2023

Isn't advocating for succession from the United States considered treason @SpeakerMcCarthy ? https://t.co/WUdsfMkAjd — Jeffery ☘️ 🇮🇪 🇺🇦 (@Irish_Jeff) September 12, 2023