Top Republican Plans To Speak With Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Was Silenced On Panel

The top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee planned to speak with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after she called the Department of Homeland Security secretary a “liar” during a bombastic hearing on Wednesday.

Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), the chair of the committee, barred his colleague from talking any further during the meeting after she unleashed a tirade against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the migrant situation at the southern U.S. border. She also accused Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) of having a “sexual relationship with a Chinese spy” without offering any evidence.

Democrats on the panel immediately called on Mark Green to strike the comments from the record, which prompted the Georgia congresswoman to be banned from any further comment.

Green confirmed to HuffPost that he planned to speak with his colleague after the hearing.

CNN, citing a source close to the chairman, added that Green was furious with her behavior and planned to privately reprimand her. Other Republicans told the news organization that the episode had overshadowed the party’s efforts to criticize Mayorkas over troubles on the Mexico border.

CNN added that the committee chair planned to speak with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and encourage him to remove Greene from the panel if she spoke in a similar manner again.

“It’s pretty clear that the rules state you can’t impugn someone’s character,” Green said during the hearing. “Identifying or calling someone a liar is unacceptable in this committee, and I make the ruling that we strike those words.”

The congresswoman didn’t seem to be deterred after the episode, writing on Twitter that her party would “never defeat the Democrats, we’ll never impeach Mayorkas, we’ll never impeach Biden, and we’ll never implement our conservative agenda if we can’t even call a liar a liar.”