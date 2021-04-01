Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed For Claim That Working Out Is Her ‘Covid Protection’

It seems Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is still trying to work out how the coronavirus is transmitted.
Greene — who is known as the “QAnon congresswoman” thanks to her past endorsement of the conspiracy movement — posted a video to Twitter on Thursday showing her doing what appears to be a CrossFit workout.
“This is my Covid protection,” she wrote alongside a flexed-arm emoji and the hashtag #MakeAmericaHealthyAgain.
Twitter users had no problem exercising their right to point out the absurdity and ignorance of her declaration.
Being jacked or flinging about on a pullup bar like “like a wild salmon trying to escape a grizzly bear” does not make you immune from a respiratory viral infection. According to the World Health Organization, the coronavirus is transmitted through respiratory droplets among people who are in close contact with each other. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also urges gymgoers to wear masks, social distance and to opt for “low-intensity activities over high-intensity activities when indoors.” This is because when you exercise, you exhale and inhale larger amounts of air, two experts explained to NBC News.
Some Twitter users also pointed out to Greene that CrossFit doesn’t even want to be associated with her.
“CrossFit supports respectful fact-based political dialogue to address our common challenges, and we strongly oppose the loathsome and dangerous lies attributed to Ms. Greene,” the company told told BuzzFeed News last month.
Greene’s post also referenced new legislation she proposed Thursday. The bill, called the “Fire Fauci Act,” would reduce Dr. Anthony Fauci’s government salary to $0 until the Senate confirms a replacement director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Raw Story points out, however, that the epidemiologist’s job is not subject to Senate confirmation.