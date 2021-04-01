Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed For Claim That Working Out Is Her ‘Covid Protection’

It seems Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is still trying to work out how the coronavirus is transmitted.

Greene — who is known as the “QAnon congresswoman” thanks to her past endorsement of the conspiracy movement — posted a video to Twitter on Thursday showing her doing what appears to be a CrossFit workout.

“This is my Covid protection,” she wrote alongside a flexed-arm emoji and the hashtag #MakeAmericaHealthyAgain.

Twitter users had no problem exercising their right to point out the absurdity and ignorance of her declaration.

Hey, do you Crossfit? So weird because usually people who do don’t talk about it. Also, you’re a gigantic dumbass. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 1, 2021

luv covid doesn’t give a fuck if u do crossfit https://t.co/aCWd7XeTMX — matt (@mattxiv) April 1, 2021

covid particles see this, leave room terrified. "we simply don't wanna fuck with that," they say to themselves. the air around her muscles simply immune. a scientific miracle https://t.co/Fctq8PhROR — Alex Friedman (@kosherhotdogz) April 1, 2021

@TheRock got Covid, Marjorie Three Names.

So no... this IS not your “Covid protection”.

This is you having copious amounts of time to “exercise” on camera, because you have been stripped of your Committee assignments.

Walk into an ER maskless.

Let’s see how “protected” you are. pic.twitter.com/kwlDRtSfmZ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 1, 2021

Some of the best athletes on the planet caught COVID. https://t.co/g7hCugIS6g — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) April 1, 2021

Picking up heavy stuff does not stop a virus from infecting you. — Reese(Marquis de Lafayette) (@JackJackington) April 1, 2021

In a recent poll, 90% of American adults said that they would stay at least six feet apart from anyone who does CrossFit https://t.co/kIiskOjcZ8 — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) April 1, 2021

why don't you shoot the virus? that's just as affective against covid as weight training is — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 1, 2021

You’d be the funniest person on Twitter if all of this was meant to be satire — Mohanad (@MohanadElshieky) April 1, 2021

what is she going to do, deadlift her ventilator? https://t.co/XhdCmnnuAF — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) April 1, 2021

My favorite genre of tweet for the last year is conservatives saying "let's see covid try to beat THIS" and it's something so unrelated that you get whiplash https://t.co/w2QcFrl8Oa — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) April 1, 2021

Dislocating your shoulders prevents COVID? https://t.co/QQ2Fdk7hQ9 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 1, 2021

Bragging about CrossFit is one way to get people to socially distance — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 1, 2021

I'd say this is an April Fool's Joke, but then again, this is 100% serious and it is scary. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) April 1, 2021

Did MTG run for Congress just so she could find a bigger audience for her lifting videos — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) April 1, 2021

Pretending the germ theory of disease isn't real to own the libs. @mtgreenee is basically a standup comedian whose shtick is spreading disease and fascism, but at taxpayer's expense. "Try the veal! Fire Fauci! I'll be here all week!" https://t.co/9EdGiy6Ou0 — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) April 1, 2021

Being jacked or flinging about on a pullup bar like “like a wild salmon trying to escape a grizzly bear” does not make you immune from a respiratory viral infection. According to the World Health Organization, the coronavirus is transmitted through respiratory droplets among people who are in close contact with each other. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also urges gymgoers to wear masks, social distance and to opt for “low-intensity activities over high-intensity activities when indoors.” This is because when you exercise, you exhale and inhale larger amounts of air, two experts explained to NBC News.

Some Twitter users also pointed out to Greene that CrossFit doesn’t even want to be associated with her.

"CrossFit supports respectful fact-based political dialogue to address our common challenges, and we strongly oppose the loathsome and dangerous lies attributed to Ms. Greene."https://t.co/bcjwqxuoDm — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 1, 2021

“CrossFit supports respectful fact-based political dialogue to address our common challenges, and we strongly oppose the loathsome and dangerous lies attributed to Ms. Greene,” the company told told BuzzFeed News last month.

Greene’s post also referenced new legislation she proposed Thursday. The bill, called the “Fire Fauci Act,” would reduce Dr. Anthony Fauci’s government salary to $0 until the Senate confirms a replacement director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

🚨NEW BILL ALERT!🚨



The "#FireFauci Act" will slash the salary of Dr. Always Wrong to $0 and the "#WeWillNotComply Act" will ban vaccine "passports," prevent discrimination against the unvaccinated, and much more to protect the freedom of the American People. pic.twitter.com/JVR01lBID5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 1, 2021

Raw Story points out﻿, however, that the epidemiologist’s job is not subject to Senate confirmation.