Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Absolutely Baffling 9/11 Claim In Bonkers New Video

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a conspiracy theorist who once claimed there’s no evidence a plane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, made a wild comparison between the terrorist attacks of that day and the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down earlier this month.

The balloon crossed the country and was downed when it reached the Atlantic Ocean to prevent injuries on the ground ― a line of reasoning that Greene called “pathetic, absolutely pathetic” and “a bunch of bullshit” during a local GOP event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Saturday.

She compared the size of the balloon, which has been given as “three school buses,” to the size of a jetliner... specifically, the one that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Remember that? It didn’t kill anybody on the ground. Killed everyone on board. But it didn’t kill anyone on the ground,” Greene said. “So they want to tell all of us that it was too risky to take down that Chinese spy balloon over rural Idaho or Montana, or any of these other states, or Alaska? They’re liars!”

Greene cooked up a whole new set of conspiracy theories.

“You can only see it two ways,” she said, then proceeded to offer three. “Either they’re liars or they’re cowards or our president is sold out to China. You know what? I’ll go with all three.”

The clip was posted on Twitter by PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing media:

Marjorie Taylor Greene used the death count from hijacked 9/11 Flight 93 to minimize the risk of shooting down the spy balloon.



MTG: “Do you guys remember on 9/11 when an airplane crashed in Pennsylvania? …It killed everyone on board, but it didn’t kill anyone on the ground.” pic.twitter.com/uznQZ4zmk6 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 13, 2023

Greene, a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and who spoke at a white nationalist event last year, has in the past embraced conspiracy theories about 9/11.

In 2018, she claimed “there’s never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon.” She tried to walk that back somewhat in 2021 by saying “9/11 absolutely happened.”

Four planes were hijacked that day. Two were deliberately flown into the World Trade Center in Manhattan and one into the Pentagon. The fourth crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers realized what was happening and fought the hijackers, preventing it from reaching its intended target, the U.S. Capitol.

About 3,000 people were killed that day.

Greene’s critics on Twitter were left baffled by her comparison:

I am retweeting these statements from @RepMTG for your information and without comment. https://t.co/0WW9c0YFNT — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 13, 2023

Aside from your ghoulish insensitivity to 9/11, @RepMTG, my former boss, Sen. John Heinz, was killed in a midair collision. The debris crashed into a schoolyard, killing two children and injuring more.

Are you required, on every issue, to say something awful? https://t.co/2cuFMIaE3Q — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 13, 2023

If one airplane crashed in an empty field then nothing falling from the sky can ever hit someone, that's just science. — James B. Webb (@BrainRage) February 13, 2023

This is THE DUMBEST. And ignorant of what would’ve happened if the passengers hadn’t rushed the cabin. https://t.co/kXhGW7eQHd — Jeffrey Marlett 🇺🇦 (@JeffreyMarlett) February 14, 2023

Has anyone told her about the other planes that day? — Steve Schiefer (@Schiefer4) February 13, 2023

Flight 93: the 9/11 crash where 3 U.S. passengers stormed the cockpit to overpower the hijackers, which is why no one on the ground was hurt or killed? That crash?

She is so intoxicated by her own voice that facts don't matter.

The heroes of Flt 93 deserve better. #educateMTG https://t.co/4dDZYNVyMv — Lee Novak (@coachnovak) February 13, 2023

Rural IDAHO speaking here, don’t volunteer me for risk mitigation. Flight 93 was not shot down it was flown into the ground by patriots that gave their lives. Lockerbie took lives on the ground. If a missile down’s it, it leaves a large debris field, risk your life NOT MINE — Apple J. (@Kaidukas1) February 13, 2023

Republicans would be demanding Biden’s immediate resignation if the balloon debris had even fell near someone on the ground https://t.co/qhQLgJZaqO — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) February 13, 2023

.@RepMTG How fucking dare you use the heroes of Flight 93 as a flippant example of your Qrazy, conspiracy addled brain. You are a wretched person. How proud you must be @SpeakerMcCarthy https://t.co/iX3qbqUCR5 — Michenley (@michenley) February 13, 2023