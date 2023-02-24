What's Hot

PoliticsFox NewsRussiaUkraine

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson Resort To Ugly New Low On Ukraine

Above a "Ukrainian Pimp" caption, the extremist congresswoman marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion with a gaslighting take on Fox News.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sparked anger on Thursday with her characterization of Russia’s war on Ukraine, on the one-year anniversary of the Russian President Vladimir Putin-ordered invasion.

After Fox NewsTucker Carlson cackled at accusations he pushes pro-Kremlin talking points on his widely watched show, he turned to Greene and said: “You seem to be fighting still a year later, a pretty lonely battle on the Republican side to wake up your own party to what they’re supporting, which is Joe Biden’s chief and craziest policy aim.”

That aim is to repel Russian troops from Ukraine.

“Well, it doesn’t feel very lonely from my standpoint, Tucker,” responded the extremist congresswoman, who has vowed to stop U.S. funding for Ukraine’s resistance.

“You know, we just heard Mike McCaul, one of my colleagues in Congress, talk about bipartisan support for this war against Russia in Ukraine,” she added.

Greene’s reframing of the defense of the invasion as a “war against Russia” drew ire on Twitter:

