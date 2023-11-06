What's Hot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Accountability’ Boast Backfires

Critics thought it was another self-own for the far-right congresswoman.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) caused head-scratching among critics with a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

The conspiracy theory-peddling congresswoman shared a photograph of a meal on a table by a swimming pool and wrote: “Home is where I reset. Going back to work tomorrow. Accountability coming.”

Detractors took issue with Greene’s use of the word “accountability,” with many suggesting it was a self-own for the staunch Donald Trump ally:

