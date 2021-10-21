GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Transphobic Taunt Slammed On Twitter

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) faced backlash on Wednesday for a tweet mocking assistant health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, the country’s first transgender four-star officer.
Critics slammed the Donald Trump-adoring, conspiracy theory-endorsing Greene for transphobia with her post, below:
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) drew similar ire with her “welcome to woke medicine, America” post about Levine, with Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) calling her “a hateful bigot.”
Greene has made transphobic comments before, even going so far as to post an anti-transgender sign near the office of another representative who has a transgender child.
Critics of Greene’s tweet said they had reported it to the platform as targeted harassment. Twitter did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.