GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Transphobic Taunt Slammed On Twitter

Twitter users said they reported the extremist lawmaker's post about the first U.S. transgender four-star officer as targeted harassment.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) faced backlash on Wednesday for a tweet mocking assistant health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, the country’s first transgender four-star officer.

Critics slammed the Donald Trump-adoring, conspiracy theory-endorsing Greene for transphobia with her post, below:

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) drew similar ire with her “welcome to woke medicine, America” post about Levine, with Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) calling her “a hateful bigot.”

Greene has made transphobic comments before, even going so far as to post an anti-transgender sign near the office of another representative who has a transgender child.

Critics of Greene’s tweet said they had reported it to the platform as targeted harassment. Twitter did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

