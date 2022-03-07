Ukraine Expert Alexander Vindman Humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene With Brutal Fact Check

It started when the controversial lawmaker posted a tweet on Sunday claiming “Biden’s poor decision making leading up to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin declaring war on Ukraine.”

1. Tragically, people are dying because of Biden’s poor decision making leading up to Putin declaring war on Ukraine.



Biden’s weakness and failure as a leader not only has put America last but is a danger to the entire world. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 6, 2022

But Vindman, who as a former national security aide offered key testimony in President Donald Trump’s 2019 impeachment for dealings with Ukraine, refused to let Greene’s statement go by without a fact check.

“Nope. It’s because you and your pro-Putin party encouraged Putin to invade, by cheerleading him,” Vindman responded.

Nope. It’s because you and your pro-Putin party encouraged Putin to invade, by cheerleading him. Worse yet, you undermined @POTUS efforts to signal punishing costs… you undermined U.S. efforts deter the war. You have blood in your hands. The American people will not forget. https://t.co/kxmkKJDmD0 — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) March 6, 2022

Vindman’s wife, Rachel Vindman, also chimed in, calling Greene “crazy stupid” and asking, “why do you insist on telling us over and over?”

We all know you are crazy stupid but why do you insist on telling us over and over? — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) March 6, 2022

Greene attacked Vindman, saying he wants to “drag Americans into war with Russia with his big tough tweets and his zoom interviews on CNN,” but didn’t deny the substance of his arguments.

Nor did she deny or object to him accusing her and the GOP of being “pro-Putin.”

This clown wants to drag Americans into war with Russia with his big tough tweets and his zoom interviews on CNN.



Go ahead and go fight yourself since you’re from Ukraine.



You are clueless about Americans being fed up with sending our sons and daughters to die in foreign lands. https://t.co/hBB2vHUjtN — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 7, 2022

Others chimed in with their own snarky comments.

This is the line put out by the Kremlin. A Member of Congress should not be broadcasting enemy propaganda. But then, it's the new @GOP. Vote these traitors out https://t.co/bKZkQbBA0Z — Keith Devlin (@profkeithdevlin) March 6, 2022

I stubbed my toe; it's President Biden's fault.



Am I doing it right?



FYI people are not dying. Children, women, and men are being murdered by the Russian military at the order of putin. Civilians are being murdered and you try and blame our president?? You sound America last. https://t.co/ge3v3qfvMQ — Eric Garcia for Congress (@EricG1247) March 7, 2022