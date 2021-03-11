Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Schooled After Election Brag: 'You Ran Unopposed'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), whose opponent dropped out of the race nearly two months before the 2020 general election, boasted Thursday about winning that race.
“I ran for office (and was elected with 74.7% of the vote) to represent the people, not the politicians,” she tweeted. “And that’s exactly what I’m doing.”
As many critics pointed out, Greene ran unopposed. “Which means nearly a quarter of the voter were like: no-one, please ... ” tweeted MSNBC anchor Joy Reid.
During her brief time in Congress, Greene has already been stripped of her committee assignments following revelations about incendiary past social media activity, which included offering support on comments about executing prominent Democrats. There has been growing frustration against her within her own party. Her disruptive, performative tactics ― including forcing the House to vote on motions to adjourn ― has irked GOP colleagues. “It’s a pain in the ass,” Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) told CNN.
Greene, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory and other far-right disinformation, won 41% of the vote in the June Republican primary for Georgia 14th District, which ranks as one of the most Republican and evangelical Christian districts in the country.
Because no candidate got the 50% necessary to win the nomination outright, Greene and her opponent, John Cowan, went on to an August runoff, which she won with 57% of the vote.
Her Democratic opponent, Kevin Van Ausdal, who faced abuse and threats from Greene’s extremist followers, dropped out of the race in September for family and personal reasons linked to his divorce. Greene won the Nov. 3 election with 74.7% of the vote.
Greene’s critics on social media were unimpressed with her premise.