Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Schooled After Election Brag: 'You Ran Unopposed'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), whose opponent dropped out of the race nearly two months before the 2020 general election, boasted Thursday about winning that race.

“I ran for office (and was elected with 74.7% of the vote) to represent the people, not the politicians,” she tweeted. “And that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

As many critics pointed out, Greene ran unopposed. “Which means nearly a quarter of the voter were like: no-one, please ... ” tweeted MSNBC anchor Joy Reid.

During her brief time in Congress, Greene has already been stripped of her committee assignments following revelations about incendiary past social media activity, which included offering support on comments about executing prominent Democrats. There has been growing frustration against her within her own party. Her disruptive, performative tactics ― including forcing the House to vote on motions to adjourn ― has irked GOP colleagues. “It’s a pain in the ass,” Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) told CNN.

Greene, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory and other far-right disinformation, won 41% of the vote in the June Republican primary for Georgia 14th District, which ranks as one of the most Republican and evangelical Christian districts in the country.

Because no candidate got the 50% necessary to win the nomination outright, Greene and her opponent, John Cowan, went on to an August runoff, which she won with 57% of the vote.

Her Democratic opponent, Kevin Van Ausdal, who faced abuse and threats from Greene’s extremist followers, dropped out of the race in September for family and personal reasons linked to his divorce. Greene won the Nov. 3 election with 74.7% of the vote.

Greene’s critics on social media were unimpressed with her premise.

You ran unopposed which means 25.3% of voters would prefer an empty congressional seat over voting for you. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) March 11, 2021

You ran unopposed 🎉 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) March 11, 2021

explain, in your own words, how a bill becomes a law. because I hate to be the one to tell you this, but that's your actual job — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 11, 2021

You ran UNOPPOSED and 25.3% of your very red district STILL voted against you.



They would rather be unrepresented than represented by you. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) March 11, 2021

Wait... so you ran against someone who dropped out two months before Election Day and couldn't even match your predecessor's 2018 percentage? pic.twitter.com/CNqvBfkdQG — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) March 11, 2021

I won a 100 meters race today.



No else was competing.



But I won.



See how stupid this sounds? — Jay Lionel (@JayLionel7) March 11, 2021

1. you ran unopposed

2. 77% of Americans support covid relief.....which you voted against.



You aren't very good at this — The Tangerine Tantrum (@TheTangerineTa1) March 11, 2021

You ran unopposed.



And still only managed to get three quarters of the vote.



Great job, superstar. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) March 11, 2021

You ran unopposed in a deep red district and still got less than 75% of the vote. How is that even possible? — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 11, 2021