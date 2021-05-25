Marjorie Taylor Greene's New Anti-Vaccine Holocaust Rant Tops 'Em All

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took her much-criticized comparison of vaccination measures and the Holocaust to an even greater extreme Tuesday.
The QAnon-supporting, conspiracymongering lawmaker tweeted an article about a Tennessee market allowing vaccinated workers and customers to go unmasked in the store. Employees wear a logo on their nametags to signify they’ve been inoculated.
“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” wrote Greene. “Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.”
Greene previously invited backlash for criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House of Representatives mask mandate in similar terms.
“We can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and ... they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Greene said last week in a radio interview. “This is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”
Even after an outcry, Greene didn’t back down from her unhinged Holocaust jag. She also tweeted an article on Tuesday about the University of Virginia allowing only vaccinated students on campus next fall, although students can get an exemption for religious or health reasons as long as they agree to be tested regularly.
“It appears Nazi practices have already begun on our youth. Show your VAX papers or no in person class for you,” she wrote. “This is exactly what I was saying about the gold star.”
“This is disgusting!” added the radical right-wing representative.
People on Twitter were saying the same thing about Greene.
