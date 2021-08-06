Conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) faced backlash after she told an audience in Alabama that door-to-door outreach vaccination workers “might not like the welcome they get” because “in the South, we all love our Second Amendment rights,” reported Al.com.

Guests at an Alabama Federation of Republican Women event in Dothan also cheered when the far-right lawmaker said their state had one of the lowest vaccination rates nationwide, according to a video secretly recorded at the private Jul. 23 event that radio host David Pakman shared on Twitter Tuesday.

“You lucky people in Alabama might get a knock on your door because I hear Alabama might be one of the most unvaccinated states in the nation,” Greene told the audience, eliciting cheers.

“Well, Joe Biden wants to come talk to you guys,” she continued, an apparent reference to the president’s door-to-door idea to boost vaccination rates that have slowed just as the spread of the more highly transmissible delta variant of the virus spikes nationwide.

A viewer of mine secretly recorded this video of @mtgreenee hinting at using guns to shoot door-to-door vaccinators at an event in Alabama recently pic.twitter.com/cjmUJ8UWI9 — David Pakman (@dpakman) August 3, 2021

Greene suggested Biden would send “one of his police state friends to your front door, to knock on the door, take down your name, your address, your family members’ names, your phone numbers, your cell phone numbers, probably ask for your Social Security number, and whether you’ve taken the vaccine or not.”

“Yeah, well, what they don’t know is in the South we all love our Second Amendment rights,” she added. “And we’re not real big on strangers showing up at our front door, are we? They might not like the welcome they get.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) accused of Greene of “encouraging violence” with her comments.

“FYI: It’s murder to shoot someone for knocking on your door,” he tweeted.

Greene, a follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory, has refused to disclose her vaccination status, falsely suggested the safe and effective shots to combat the potentially deadly disease aren’t necessary, likened vaccine mandates to “segregation” and compared House mask mandates to the Holocaust.

We are watching the radicalization of the Republican Party in real time. GOP Rep @mtgreenee is encouraging violence. (FYI: It’s murder to shoot someone for knocking on your door).



How many Republican Members of Congress will condemn her insane remarks?



cc: @GOPLeader https://t.co/8McDNpZqOp — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 5, 2021

This is really quite despicable. Violent attacks on health workers & vaccination teams trying to eradicate polio & other diseases have long been a tool of oppression by militants in places like Pakistan, Afghanistan, & Nigeria. I never thought I would see it encouraged in the US. https://t.co/K2fDgQTUXQ — Patrick Hickey, MD (@pwhickey) August 6, 2021

Not only is @mtgreenee lying in this video regarding some form of vaccine patrol, she's encouraging violence.



Marjorie Taylor Greene is unfit for office and a national security threat in more ways than one. She's a super-spreader of disinformation. pic.twitter.com/0TWykMasP8 — VoteVets (@votevets) August 5, 2021

I have had it with this lunatic. @mtgreenee making up a lies about COVID to motivate gun violence. I often say the politics of COVID & gun violence intersect and the people who want you dead are the same. She should be arrested and her weapons removed. pic.twitter.com/dToaTeTAk9 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 5, 2021