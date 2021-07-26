Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked For Claiming Vaccine Mandates Are 'Segregation'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) accused a Georgia restaurant of segregation over the weekend, only to get schooled by Twitter users who pointed out that she didn’t understand the meaning of the word.
On Sunday, the Republican firebrand attacked the Atlanta-based Argosy after the restaurant said it would refuse service to unvaccinated customers.
Only about 45% of the Peach State’s population is fully vaccinated. Increasing vaccination rates would help stem the rise of COVID-19 cases, but Greene seemed less than interested in promoting public health in her home state.
Instead, she rhetorically asked whether the restaurant would also be “testing everyone at the door for the flu, strep throat, stomach bugs, colds, meningitis, aids, venereal diseases, Hep A, Hep C, staff infections [SIC], athletes foot, pink eye, croup, bronchitis, ringworm, scabies, or any other contagions?”
Her definition of “segregation” was just as confusing as the claim she made last week that asking her if she’s been vaccinated violated her HIPAA rights.
Merriam-Webster defines “segregation” as “the separation or isolation of a race, class, or ethnic group by enforced or voluntary residence in a restricted area, by barriers to social intercourse, by separate educational facilities, or by other discriminatory means.” It does not mean “the act of protecting people from becoming infected with a deadly virus.”
Twitter users were quick to school Greene on her faulty definition.
Some people pointed out that Greene’s misspelling of “staph infections” as “staff infections” opened a very bizarre can of worms.
Others had questions. Lots of questions.