Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked For Claiming Vaccine Mandates Are 'Segregation'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) accused a Georgia restaurant of segregation over the weekend, only to get schooled by Twitter users who pointed out that she didn’t understand the meaning of the word.

On Sunday, the Republican firebrand attacked the Atlanta-based Argosy after the restaurant said it would refuse service to unvaccinated customers.

Only about 45% of the Peach State’s population is fully vaccinated. Increasing vaccination rates would help stem the rise of COVID-19 cases, but Greene seemed less than interested in promoting public health in her home state.

Instead, she rhetorically asked whether the restaurant would also be “testing everyone at the door for the flu, strep throat, stomach bugs, colds, meningitis, aids, venereal diseases, Hep A, Hep C, staff infections [SIC], athletes foot, pink eye, croup, bronchitis, ringworm, scabies, or any other contagions?”

This is called segregation.



Will you be testing everyone at the door for the flu, strep throat, stomach bugs, colds, meningitis, aids, venereal diseases, Hep A, Hep C, staff infections, athletes foot, pink eye, croup, bronchitis, ringworm, scabies, or any other contagions? pic.twitter.com/osUBTYqGCg — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 26, 2021

Her definition of “segregation” was just as confusing as the claim she made last week that asking her if she’s been vaccinated violated her HIPAA rights.

Merriam-Webster defines “segregation” as “the separation or isolation of a race, class, or ethnic group by enforced or voluntary residence in a restricted area, by barriers to social intercourse, by separate educational facilities, or by other discriminatory means.” It does not mean “the act of protecting people from becoming infected with a deadly virus.”

Twitter users were quick to school Greene on her faulty definition.

@RepMTG You are literally one the worst, stupidest beings of all time! #disgustingMTG https://t.co/0r8gEC6GgC — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) July 26, 2021

You're a racist. Segregation is your life blood.



This is called protecting people from a virus and from the stupidity around them. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 26, 2021

It’s truly revolting to hear a privileged ignoramus like yourself pretend to be a victim of segregation. Ask the Little Rock Nine what real segregation is and take a seat. https://t.co/OsCqBpBuhr — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) July 26, 2021

"Oh you let THAT guy have dinner with a band-aid on but somehow MY projectile vomiting is TOO MUCH, you hypocrites??" https://t.co/iBvLg3PtoS — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) July 26, 2021

Just because you were born a fucking moron and can't change, that doesn't make it a protected class — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) July 26, 2021

Some people pointed out that Greene’s misspelling of “staph infections” as “staff infections” opened a very bizarre can of worms.

Gotta be careful about those staff infections, they can spread to the entire workplace very easily. https://t.co/VHTSbX7V5S — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) July 26, 2021

Pretty sure “staff infection” applies to the awful people who work for her — Tara Dublin, Unsigned Writing Goldmine #SignTara (@taradublinrocks) July 26, 2021

Others had questions. Lots of questions.

What kind of restaurants are you patronizing that “venereal diseases” would be an issue? — Stacie Rosenzweig (@EthickingStacie) July 26, 2021

What do you think people are doing at a restaurant to get venereal diseases? This is why we need sex Ed in schools. You can't catch it off door knobs, Marge. — Darlene Langley (@rufusdrl) July 26, 2021