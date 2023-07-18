White House Goes ‘Dark Brandon’ On Marjorie Taylor Greene, Flips Attack Back On Her

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) latest attack on President Joe Biden went awry. It prompted a mocking response from the Biden White House, which Twitter users suggested was “Dark Brandon” striking back at the extremist congresswoman once more.

Greene, at the weekend, slammed Biden’s domestic policies during her speech at the conservative Turning Point Action student activist conference in Florida.

Commentator Brian Tyler Cohen shared a video of Greene’s speech, with a short summary of her criticism of the president.

Biden was trying to “finish what FDR started” in addressing rural poverty, education and medical care, Greene said. She also accused Biden of trying to turn America socialist.

Caught us. President Biden is working to make life easier for hardworking families. https://t.co/w0CwdlCfO9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 17, 2023

“Caught us,” the official Twitter account for the White House fired back.

“President Biden is working to make life easier for hardworking families,” it added.

Twitter users enjoyed the response:

Dark Brandon strikes again.



Can't wait to vote for him in 2024. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) July 17, 2023

Kinda feels like she's campaigning for Joe Biden?? But in like a 9th grade speech class kind of way.



All that's missing is "Webster's Dictionary defines socialism as..." https://t.co/O8ppkNQHWY — Braden Keith (@Braden_Keith) July 17, 2023

MTG was trying to disparage Biden & Democrats but instead her “history lesson” became an advertisement for the transformational programs enacted by FDR & LBJ. She then included Biden’s successful economic programs into the legacy of these Democratic presidents who pushed… 1/ https://t.co/2OPrmBQBdA — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) July 17, 2023

I am in favor of literally every program she's naming. https://t.co/EvaNsFmV8d — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) July 17, 2023

Dark Brandon responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene and it's fabulous. Throw the shade, clap back AND shrug off the socialist bait. Now turn MTG's recitation of what Dems have done to improve American life into a campaign ad: "Even the most extreme MAGA GOP thinks we're doing great." https://t.co/UEpCKeiRO1 — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) July 17, 2023