What's Hot

PoliticsMarjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Inspires Holiday Jeer With Anti-Biden Christmas Merch

The Biden-trashing wrapping paper did not go down well.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) got critics out of the holiday spirit when she hawked President Joe Biden-bashing Christmas merch on X, formerly Twitter.

Greene on Tuesday linked to her Christmas collection of branded items that are available to buy via the Republican fundraising platform WinRed.

A Christmas $25 wrapping paper on which Biden appears as the Grinch next to the slogan “Impeach Biden” is on sale alongside a $60 sweatshirt with the message: “The Grinch Who Stole The Election” in green and “Impeach Biden” in red. Other products include a t-shirt reading, “Proud Christian Nationalist.”

Critics accused conspiracy theory-peddling Greene of trying to cash in on the holiday season:

Support HuffPost
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot