That is one classy hand-me-down.
Joaquin Consuelos, son of “Riverdale” star Mark Consuelos and morning show host Kelly Ripa, wore his dad’s tuxedo to the prom. And the kid looked sharp.
Consuelos posted a photo Tuesday of his son on the way to his big night out.
“It’s Prom night .... Quino and his lovely date Melissa,” he wrote on Instagram. To which Ripa added: “In your tux and shoes no less!”
It was only two years ago that the couple was gushing about daughter Lola’s prom.
Joaquin soon heads off to the University of Michigan for the fall semester, possibly leaving Mom and Dad in an empty nest.
But let’s not rush it. Here are a few other pre-prom pics that Consuelos posted on his Instagram story.
And to think the kid stood around mom and dad’s shoulders just six years ago.