That is one classy hand-me-down.

Joaquin Consuelos, son of “Riverdale” star Mark Consuelos and morning show host Kelly Ripa, wore his dad’s tuxedo to the prom. And the kid looked sharp.

Consuelos posted a photo Tuesday of his son on the way to his big night out.

“It’s Prom night .... Quino and his lovely date Melissa,” he wrote on Instagram. To which Ripa added: “In your tux and shoes no less!”