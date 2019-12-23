Mark Consuelos Restrained After Confronting Son's Wrestling Opponent

Actor Mark Consuelos may have gotten too involved in his son’s wrestling match.

TMZ on Saturday posted video of Consuelos interrupting the match as an opponent ripped off 16-year-old Joaquin’s headgear during a Long Island, New York, tournament. (See the clip below.)

The “Riverdale” star was restrained and pushed away as he walked onto the mat and began jawing at the referee and the other wrestler. He appeared to approach the boy before someone intervened.

An observer can be heard yelling, “What are you crazy or what?” and, “Be cool, it’s a f**king high school wrestling match.”