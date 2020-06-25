Billionaire investor Mark Cuban appeared on Fox News this week and declared his support for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who has been the subject of countless attacks on the conservative network, for president.

“Shark Tank” star Cuban used the Tuesday interview on Sean Hannity’s widely watched primetime show to highlight one key difference between former Vice President Biden and President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump doesn’t want to run a country. He wants to run a campaign. Joe Biden actually wants to run a country,” explained the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

Check out the clip here:

Elsewhere in the interview, Hannity pressed Cuban to identify what Biden has done “that you were proud of that qualifies him to be president after 50 years” in public life.

“I think the ACA (Affordable Care Act) is easily their biggest accomplishment and it’s unfortunate that they’re (the Trump administration) is trying to dismantle it,” he said.

Hannity concluded by describing Cuban’s politics as “nuts” and lavishing praise on the president, who he has promised to campaign for during the 2020 election.