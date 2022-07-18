Mark Cuban Asked Elon Musk How Many Kids He’s Going To Have And Got A Weird Answer

Texas billionaire Mark Cuban (left), who has three kids, joshes with Texas billionaire Elon Musk, who reportedly has three times as many. Patrick Smith via Getty Images/Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Well, slap a “Baby on Board” sticker on a SpaceX rocket.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban said on a recent episode of the “Full Send” podcast that billionaire investor Elon Musk — whose sights are set on going to Mars within his lifetime — once joked about how he was going to personally populate the red planet.

“I know Elon a tiny bit,” Cuban said during the episode. “He’s a different dude.”

In order to emphasize how different of a dude SpaceX founder Musk truly is, Cuban recalled a congratulatory text he sent to Musk years ago after the birth of one of his many children.

“This was before the last three, or whatever it was,” Cuban shared, recalling the timeline. “I’m like, ‘Dude, congratulations. How many are you going to have?’ He sends me a text back, ‘Mars needs people.’”

Although Cuban said he sent Musk a message in response, the Tesla CEO never got back to him.

“I don’t think he likes me,” added Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

Court documents obtained by media outlets in June revealed that Musk had fathered twins in 2021 with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his company Neuralink.

The twins were reportedly born weeks before Musk and musician Grimes had a daughter via surrogate in December 2021.

The twins bring Musk’s total number of known children to nine. He is father to Exa Dark Sideræl and X AE A-Xii with Grimes, and had twins and triplets via IVF with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Musk, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2008.

So, if Musk truly wants to populate Mars with his spawn, he’s doing a decent job. But if he wants to double his numbers with no effort, he should invite Nick Cannon and his brood of eight along.