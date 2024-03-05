Mark Cuban Goes Viral For His Extreme Trump-Trolling Endorsement Of Joe Biden

Mark Cuban said Monday he’ll vote for Joe Biden even if the president is at death’s door.
“If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden,” Cuban told Bloomberg News.
The “Shark Tank” star’s remark went viral on X, formerly Twitter, amid nagging concerns about Biden’s age — even though he is just four years older than his likely opponent, Donald Trump.
While Trump is getting flak for his recent verbal stumbles, confidence in the incumbent has reportedly waned. According to a New York Times poll of 980 registered voters published Sunday, more than 60% of the voters who backed Biden in 2020 now believe he’s “just too old” to govern effectively.
Cuban, the co-founder of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs, was at the White House to advocate for lower prescription drug prices.
The billionaire businessman told Bloomberg he was voting for Nikki Haley in Tuesday’s Texas Republican primary as a “protest vote against Trump.”
Cuban buttressed his support for Biden by riffing on Elon Musk’s X post joking that Cuban would vote for the president if he were a flesh-eating zombie.