Mark Cuban: 'National Anthem Police Are Out Of Control'

Mark Cuban thinks debates over athletes kneeling during the national anthem at sporting events have gotten out of control.

The Dallas Mavericks “governor” (the term he prefers to “owner”) voiced his opinion about the topic in response to a tweet from a local talk show host who was looking forward to NBA games starting again July 30 ― but not if politics were involved.

“The minute one player kneels during the anthem, I am out,” Mark Davis tweeted to Cuban, asking him to “lead the way” for the NBA players “to do whatever gesture they wish without insulting the nation.”

I am so ready to be be in on this year's #Mavericks home stretch: so much promise, so much personality. But the minute one player kneels during the anthem, I am OUT. Surely @mcuban can lead the way for #Mavs, #NBA to do whatever gesture they wish without insulting the nation. https://t.co/PWMWrpgwAc — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) July 20, 2020

Cuban obviously wasn’t in the mood to deal with the threat based on this testy response:

The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don't play the National Anthem every day before you start work. https://t.co/NUwv7asO44 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

As professional sports leagues prepare to start their seasons after coronavirus-related delays, debate over athletes kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice have resurfaced. Some critics have attempted to claim the protests are anti-military.

In June, Cuban said he would support players who kneeled during the anthem.

“If they were taking a knee and they were being respectful, I’d be proud of them,” he told ESPN. “Hopefully I’d join them.”

Cuban’s clapback got support from “Westworld” actor Jeffrey Wright, who had some ideas of his own.

100. Also, can we add nurses, doctors, grocery store staff, restaurant kitchen workers, EMT's, bus drivers, other 'essential workers' and, say, teachers, etc. to the moment during EVERY NBA game when only members of the US military are recognized? Can we spread the love a li'l? https://t.co/K7YpAHE6ui — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 20, 2020

Former talk show host Montel Williams also pointed out that kneeling is both a method of protest and respect.

Kneeling for the anthem doesn’t “disrespect” America. If kneeling is good enough for Church it’s good enough for the anthem... — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) July 20, 2020

However, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) responded that what Cuban was sarcastically suggesting was actual reality in Washington, D.C.

Actually, we begin every day in the Senate with a prayer & the Pledge of Allegiance.



Because our boss told us to. https://t.co/fVFvGvoOKa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

But at least one group called out Cruz on that.

Your boss, the US Constitution, told you no such thing. https://t.co/Kt57RUI8yA — Secular Coalition for America (@seculardotorg) July 20, 2020

