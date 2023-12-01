What's Hot

Speculation had grown after dual reports he plans to leave “Shark Tank” and sell his stake in the Dallas Mavericks.
Mark Cuban told Axios Thursday he will never run for elective office, ending speculation the billionaire could one day unveil a bid for the White House.

Cuban, 65, told NBC News earlier this week he had “no plans” to run for president in 2024. He previously told the outlet his family “would disown me” if he did, despite encouragement he run as a third-party candidate.

His reputation soared after he bought the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks in 2000 and he has become a household name as one of the main investors on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

Speculation had built about Cuban’s ambitions following dual reports this month that he plans to leave “Shark Tank” next year, as well as a report that he is looking to sell his majority stake in the Mavericks. That deal, with the family that runs the Las Vegas Sands casino empire, would be worth around $3.5 billion, according to The Associated Press.

Cuban had previously hinted at the prospect of a presidential bid in 2020 as an independent. At the time, however, he said he “seriously” doubted he would throw his hat in the ring.

