Billionaire investor Mark Cuban poked fun at Fox News’ Sean Hannity to his face on Tuesday for asking softball questions to Donald Trump, which the president then failed to answer.

During a televised town hall last week, Hannity asked Trump to name his “top priority items for a second term.” Trump didn’t. Instead, he rambled on about experience and attacked former national security adviser John Bolton.

When Hannity on Tuesday began criticizing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, “Shark Tank” star Cuban reminded the conservative TV personality of his bizarre exchange with the president.

“Sean, you gave Donald Trump the ultimate softball question and he couldn’t answer it,” said Cuban.

“Joe Biden’s lost it,” Hannity responded. “He doesn’t have a fastball, a curveball, or a slow pitch. Come on, Mark.”

Cuban then hit back: “Come on, you know Donald Trump can’t answer your questions. You and every Fox News interviewer gives him the easiest questions and he can’t answer them. Why is that, Sean?”

