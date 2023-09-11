American Caver Mark Dickey Rescued After Getting Trapped 3,400 Feet Below Ground

Mark Dickey, the American explorer who fell ill 3,400 feet below the entrance to a cave in Turkey, has been rescued, officials said on Monday.

The Turkish Caving Federation announced that Dickey was successfully escorted out of the cave just after midnight local time.

Mark Dickey was removed from the last exit of the cave at 00:37 and taken to the UMKE tent. Thus, the cave rescue part of the operation has ended successfully. We congratulate all those who have contributed! #MarkDickey #caverescue #Morca #tumaf@AFADBaskanlik — Türkiye Mağaracılık Federasyonu (@tumaf1) September 11, 2023

Dickey, 40, is a seasoned caver and was on a trip to explore Turkey’s Morca cave, one of the country’s deepest cave systems. He is a cave rescuer himself, and an instructor and chief of the New Jersey Initial Response Team, a wilderness search and rescue program.

But he developed life-threatening bleeding and vomiting thousands of feet below ground, prompting a multinational rescue effort.

Rescue crews worked for days to help Dickey escape the cave, installing a complex network of ropes and anchors throughout the passageways to hoist a stretcher thousands of feet to the surface. Crews from half a dozen countries divided the cave into sections, using small hammers and explosives to make way for Dickey to be transported.

In this screenshot from video, American caver Mark Dickey, 40, talks to camera next to a colleague inside the Morca cave near Anamur, southern Turkey, on Sept. 7. Turkish Government Directorate of Communications via AP

One-hundred ninety-six people from eight countries worked to help return Dickey to the surface. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Runners were needed to transport messages between rescue crews and the outside world, taking five to seven hours at times to share updates on his well-being.

“I do know that the quick response of the Turkish government to get the medical supplies that I need, in my opinion, saved my life,” Dickey said last week after he partially recovered. “I was very close to the edge.”