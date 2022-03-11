Mark Hamill Mocks Right-Wing Commentator With A Scathing Guessing Game

“Star Wars” star Mark Hamill blasted some sass at right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro after he got riled up over a tweet consisting of a rainbow emoji and the word “gay” 69 times.

Shapiro took issue with Hamill’s tweet, which came in response to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed by Florida Republicans this week. The legislation will forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Hamill was jumping aboard a hashtag to SayGayAnyway as opponents of the anti-LGBTQ legislation rally in Florida to persuade Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to veto it.

To Shapiro, apparently the “gay gay gay” tweet was “propaganda” that meant Hamill wanted to “indoctrinate small children into gender and sexual ideology.”

“Hi Ben, I LOVE mind-reading acts!” Hamill replied, before offering a guessing game of his own:

Hi Ben,

I LOVE mind-reading acts! Now guess which finger I'm holding up...

❤️- Mar🐫 https://t.co/et79YujyB2 pic.twitter.com/gFY1uger67 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 11, 2022

The bill has attracted fierce opposition from Democrats, LGBTQ people and advocates, the White House and the entertainment industry. It’s expected to be signed into law by DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate.