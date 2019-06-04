You'll Need Your Space Hearing Mark Hamill Voice Chucky In Trailer

The force is with Chucky ― and it’s really diabolical.

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series, leaves that galaxy far, far away to voice Chucky the slasher doll in a trailer for the remake of the original “Child’s Play” movie.

Hamill has voiced the Joker before, but Chucky might even be creepier ― and better with a knife?

Orion billed the video, released Tuesday, as a “first look clip” at Hamill bringing the doll to life. A full-length trailer came out in April, though Hamill’s vocals figure prominently for the first time in the new one.

“Over here, Andy,” Hamill’s Chucky beckons to the boy, played by Gabriel Bateman, in the preview, below. “If they don’t let us play, they all go away.”

As in the 1988 original, Andy gets the sinister Chucky as a gift. This time the doll reportedly is a smart device that commits high-tech mayhem.

“Child’s Play” opens June 21.