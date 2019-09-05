ENTERTAINMENT

Darth WHO? Mark Hamill Gives Trump A Savage Nickname Right Out Of ‘Star Wars’

"Star Wars" actor gives the president a new title in his latest Twitter takedown.

Sith happens. 

“Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill delivered yet another zinger aimed at President Donald Trump, this time giving him a nickname right in line with some of the most evil characters in the Galaxy.

A fan on Twitter shared an image of Trump in the robes of the Darth Sidious, aka Emperor Palpatine, and wrote to Hamill: “we need the Jedi.” 

Hamill retweeted the image and message, then added a couple of “Star Wars” themed quips of his own:

